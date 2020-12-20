Jeudy secured one of five targets for 19 yards during Saturday's 48-19 loss to Buffalo.

Despite being drafted as the No. 2 receiver in the 2020 NFL draft class at the 15th overall selection, Jeudy's 40 receptions ranked just ninth among rookies entering Week 15. Drew Lock and the receiving corps weren't able to get on the same page against the Bills, as Denver wideouts remained without a catch until the 0:29 mark of the second quarter. The Alabama product has been particularly cold down the stretch, with a total of four receptions for 66 yards over his past four games combined. A Week 16 matchup against the Chargers' 10th-ranked pass defense provides reason to stray away from Jeudy in fantasy lineups, but he did post his second-highest receiving output of the season (73 yards) against Los Angeles in Week 8.