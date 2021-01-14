Jeudy caught 52 of 113 targets for 856 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Jeudy came to Denver as one of the most heralded route-runners in recent memory. Creating separation wasn't Jeudy's problem in 2020. The issues came when the ball was in the air. Jeudy's 52 receptions were a league low for a receiver who tallied at least 100 targets. Part of the blame can be thrust upon inconsistent quarterback play and numerous apparent miscommunications between Jeudy and Drew Lock. Jeudy was also plagued by drops at times, finishing with the twelfth highest drop rate in the league -- 8.8% -- including a whopping five in Week 16's loss to the Chargers. Expect a rebound in 2021 as Jeudy will get his first full NFL offseason and the return of Courtland Sutton (ACL), who should take some of the pressure off the Alabama product and allow him to take on more CB2s and CB3s.