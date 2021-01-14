Jeudy hauled in 52 of 113 targets for 856 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 16 games during the 2020 season.
The first-round rookie arrived in Denver as a skilled route runner who was expected to make a splash in the NFL right away, and while his production was solid enough, the 21-year-old didn't quite dominate on the level some might have anticipated. Spotty quarterback play and Jeudy's own issues with drops -- his 8.8 percent drop rate was the 12th-highest in the NFL -- contributed to the wideout logging a league-low 52 receptions among all players who were targeted 100-plus times. Expect a rebound in 2021, as Jeudy will get his first full NFL offseason and the return of Courtland Sutton (ACL), who should take some of the pressure off the Alabama product.
