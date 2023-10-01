Jeudy caught three of five targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears.

Jeudy led the team in receiving yards while tying for the lead in both catches and targets, but he wasn't responsible for any of Russell Wilson's three touchdown passes. After missing the season opener due to a hamstring injury, Jeudy has 11 catches for 158 yards on 17 targets in three subsequent games, but he has yet to score a touchdown after getting into the end zone six times last season. Ending the touchdown drought won't be easy in Week 5 against the Jet's stout secondary.