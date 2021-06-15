Jeudy departed Tuesday's practice early due to a stomach issue, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic
Jeudy's issue doesn't seem like a long-term concern, but it could prevent him from taking the field for some valuable minicamp time. Even if he does miss a couple days, Jeudy should be ready for the start of training camp as he gears up for his sophomore NFL campaign. He finished his rookie campaign with 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games, and a relatively normal offseason in 2021 should improve his odds of taking a step forward in his second season.
