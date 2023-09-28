Jeudy (knee) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jeudy will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears. Through two appearances this season, Jeudy has produced an 8-106-0 receiving line on 12 targets.
