Jeudy (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Jeudy was on the field for 47 of a possible 62 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins, en route to catching five of his seven targets for 81 yards. It remains to be seen if Jeudy's limitations Wednesday stem from an injury issue he sustained in Week 3 or is something that turned up in practice. In any case, his status is now worth tracking as this weekend's game against the Bears approaches.