Jeudy (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Renck suggested that Jeudy "appeared to be running at around 75 percent speed as he executed routes," but the wideout's ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday offers hope that he could be available for Sunday's regular season opener against the Raiders. In order to avoid a Week 1 injury designation, however, Jeudy would presumably need to log a full practice by Friday.