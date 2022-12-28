Jeudy (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.
As were fellow wideouts Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring), which makes the trio's status worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver,Jeudy headed to the locker room with a trainer during Wednesday's practice, but was subsequently able to finish the session.
