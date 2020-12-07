Jeudy (ankle) had just one reception (four targets) for five yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.

Jeudy turned in his worst performance of the season with an actual projected quarterback under center, so it wouldn't be surprising to find out that he was limited by the ankle that had been bothering him leading up to Sunday's contest. Tim Patrick was the wideout to shine in the national spotlight (four catches, 44 yards and two touchdowns), but Jeudy has been the more-effective receiver over the course of the year with 101.0 air yards per game and 4.3 yards after the catch. If the rookie can get fully healthy prior to Week 14's matchup against Carolina, we could see a solid statistical output with Drew Lock back and a soft matchup on deck.