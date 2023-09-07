Jeudy (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Jeudy's right hamstring injury resulted in his reps being capped for the second straight day, but he still believes he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Raiders, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. At the same time, Jeudy acknowledged that his availability for Sunday will be contingent on him continuing to show improvement, so the Broncos may need to see the wideout to put in a full practice Friday in order to feel comfortable keeping him active Week 1. If Jeudy ends up sitting out Sunday, rookie Marvin Mims would be in store for a larger role alongside starting wideout Courtland Sutton. Head coach Sean Payton could also make frequent use of two tight-end formations featuring second-year player Greg Dulcich and offseason pickup Adam Trautman.