Jeudy (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jeudy came back from a two-game absence to catch each of his four targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 10-9 loss at Baltimore; his third best yardage total of the season despite playing only 20 snaps (38 percent). He should play a lot more this week against the Chiefs, assuming no setbacks with the ankle, and Jeudy is the clear No. 1 receiver with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) now expected to miss at least one game.

