Jeudy (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jeudy came back from a two-game absence to catch each of his four targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 10-9 loss at Baltimore; his third best yardage total of the season despite playing only 20 snaps (38 percent). He should play a lot more this week against the Chiefs, assuming no setbacks with the ankle, and Jeudy is the clear No. 1 receiver with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) now expected to miss at least one game.
More News
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Four grabs in return•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Making return from two-game absence•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Poised for return•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: To be 'game-time decision' Sunday•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Misses another practice•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Won't return to practice Wednesday•