Jeudy (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Jeudy's coming off back-to-back quiet efforts, including a one-catch/five-yard output in this past Sunday's loss to Kansas City, which marked QB Drew Lock's return to action. In that context, rolling with Jeudy in Week 14 fantasy lineups carries some risk, but per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site, coach Vic Fangio believes that the 2020 first-rounder is "in a good spot" as Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches, noting that he doesn't think that Jeudy has hit the rookie wall. "I think he'd just like to have more catches, and I don't know of any receiver that doesn't feel that way," Fangio noted of the young pass-catcher, who was reportedly frustrated by his lack usage in Week 13.