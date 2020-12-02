Jeudy (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Jeudy was also limited this past Friday, but was able to suit up for Sunday's loss to the Saints. He didn't record a catch in the game, but that was with practice squad wideout Kendall Hinton being forced into QB duties for the Broncos. With a more normal offense/signal-caller situation on tap in Week 13, Jeudy's fantasy prospects are looking up, assuming his Wednesday practice limitations were maintenance related.