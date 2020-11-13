Jeudy (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy, who suffered a shoulder injury during Week 9 action, didn't practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions both Thursday and Friday. With that in mind, coach Vic Fangio noted Friday that he is "pretty confident" Jeudy will be able to play in Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hauled in seven of his 14 targets for 125 yards and a TD in last Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.