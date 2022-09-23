Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The wideout missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to get back on the field Friday. Per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, for his part, Jeudy expects to play Sunday based on how he feels Friday, while acknowledging that that decision is in the hands of Denver's coaches. Either was, his status is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff, with added context regarding his chances of suiting up versus San Francisco potentially becoming available prior to the first wave of Week 3 kickoffs.