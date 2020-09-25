Jeudy (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
On the plus side, Jeudy -- who was limited Wednesday and Thursday -- was listed as a full practice participant Friday. In that context, we'd be surprised to see him sit out Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Assuming the rookie wideout is available, he'll have an opportunity to cement a key role in Denver's passing game going forward, with the team's top wideout Courtland Sutton out for the season with a torn ACL.
More News
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Dealing with rib issue•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Set for limited practice•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Top Broncos wideout sans Sutton•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Makes four catches vs. Steelers•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Jitters evident Monday night•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Practices as advertised•