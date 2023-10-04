Jeudy (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Jeudy was limited at practice last Wednesday and Thursday before working fully Friday and heading into Week 4 action without an injury designation. With no reported setbacks in this past Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears (in which Jeudy caught three of his five targets for 52 yards), there's a solid chances that the wideout's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.