Jeudy caught four of seven targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 17-16 loss to Seattle.

After failing to score a touchdown all of last season, Jeudy quickly benefited from the offseason addition of star quarterback Russell Wilson, snapping a scoring drought that extended back to the final game of the 2020 campaign with a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Denver had no trouble moving the ball but failed to execute in the red zone, where Jeudy's impact has been minimal since the Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft -- he has only 11 red-zone targets in 27 career NFL games. The third-year wideout's already developing downfield chemistry with Wilson and will look to build on this strong start when the Texans come to town in Week 2.