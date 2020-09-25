Jeudy (ribs) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Jeudy's upgrade to full practice participation Friday was a positive sign, but the Broncos nonetheless listed him as questionable and apparently want to see how he feels Sunday before making a final decision. A 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff is less than optimal for fantasy managers, with the Denver inactive list scheduled to come out about 90 minutes prior. Jeudy should see a good number of targets if he plays, as the Broncos just lost Courtland Sutton to an ACL tear. Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick got most of the WR reps after Sutton left last week's game, though DaeSean Hamilton also mixed in.