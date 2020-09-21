Jeudy caught four of seven targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

Jeudy tied for the team lead in both targets and receptions while finishing second in receiving yards. He held his own against a tough Pittsburgh secondary and improved on his 56-yard output from Week 1. Most notably, all of Jeudy's production came after Jeff Driskel replaced Drew Lock (shoulder) so the sudden change under center doesn't appear to have affected him negatively. The rookie is off to a solid albeit unspectacular start to his NFL career and will look to keep that going in next Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.