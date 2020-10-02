Jeudy secured two of four targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 37-28 win over the Jets on Thursday.

The rookie looked like he might be on his way to a big night early, as he recorded a 48-yard touchdown grab, the first of his NFL career, early in the second quarter. While Jeudy went on to finish with a modest line overall, the first-round pick demonstrated his elite physical skills by scaling over cornerback Pierre Desir to simultaneously prevent an interception, make a difficult catch and walk into the end zone. Jeudy has arguably been held down some by shaky quarterback play thus far this season, but he'll head into a Week 5 road battle versus the Patriots with a solid 15-237-1 line over his first four games.