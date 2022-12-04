Jeudy (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy will return to action after missing the Broncos' last two contests due to an ankle injury. He was listed as a non-participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field Friday in a limited fashion, so there's some reason to suspect that he could be more limited than usual as he rejoins the lineup. In any case, Jeudy is expected to start out wide opposite Courtland Sutton, while Kendall Hinton likely steps in as the Broncos' primary slot man with KJ Hamler (hamstring) on injured reserve.