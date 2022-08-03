Jeudy may have a clearer path to additional targets after fellow wideout Tim Patrick (knee) suffered a season-ending injury Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy was already poised to handle a regular role in three-receiver sets, but his target volume could become even greater than anticipated now that Patrick is out of the mix for 2022 after tearing his ACL. The 23-year-old Jeudy finished the 2021 season with 38 catches for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games, a disappointing level of production that was influenced in part by poor quarterback play. Teammate Courtland Sutton will also look to make strides this season, while KJ Hamler profiles as the No. 3 wideout on the depth chart moving forward. All three should benefit not only from Patrick being out of the picture, but also from Denver making a dramatic upgrade at quarterback with the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson.