Jeudy brought in two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Jeudy's 11 yards accounted for his lowest total of the season. Additionally, the veteran wideout saw his second-lowest snap share of the season, as he was on the field for just 61 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday. With Marvin Mims' playing time increasing in recent weeks, it's possible that Jeudy could cede some opportunities to the rookie. Both Jeudy and Mims saw three targets against Cleveland. It also appears that teammate Courtland Sutton, who has out-targeted Jeudy 22 to 13 since Denver's Week 9 bye, has become the preferred option for quarterback Russell Wilson. Nonetheless, the fourth-year receiver will look to bounce back in a Week 13 matchup against the Texans.