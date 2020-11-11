Jeudy (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Jeudy was on the field for 61 of the Broncos' 73 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons, en route catching seven of his 14 targets for 125 yards and a TD. With that in mind, we'll have to see if his absence from practice was maintenance-related or something that could impact his status for this weekend's game against the Raiders. Added clarity on that front should arrive no later than Thursday when the team resumes practice.