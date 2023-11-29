Jeudy didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Though Jeudy missed Wednesday's session, head coach Sean Payton downplayed the wideout's absence afterward, noting that he thinks Jeudy will be "fine" for Sunday's game against the Texans. Payton added that he expects Jeudy to practice Thursday, though it's unclear whether the receiver will be a full or limited participant for that session.