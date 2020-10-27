Jeudy caught two of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Jeudy enjoyed an impressive start to his rookie season, posting at least 55 yards in each of the first four games. However, the first-round pick has just two receptions in each of the last two games, totaling 52 yards between the two contests against New England and Kansas City. Those defenses aren't easy for any pass catcher, but the Broncos' offense needs Jeudy to start making plays if it wants to turn this season around.