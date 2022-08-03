Jeudy will continue to operate as one of the Broncos' top options in the passing game following Tim Patrick's season-ending knee injury Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy will likely need to take a step forward in his performance next season after Patrick suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice. Patrick will lead a void in the wide receiver ranks as a consistent pass catcher and emotional leader. In his absence, Jeudy will be relied upon to elevate his level of play in 2022. The 23-year-old finished the 2021 season with 38 catches for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games. Teammate Courtland Sutton will also look to make strides this season, while KJ Hamler profiles as the No. 3 wideout on the depth chart moving forward.