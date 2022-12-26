Jeudy had six receptions (10 targets) for 117 yards in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.

Jeudy was the lone bright spot in yet another forgettable performance from the Broncos offense. The 23-year-old put his route-running skills on full display when he ran a crisp sluggo that beat two Los Angeles defenders for a 36-yard gain. Jeudy set a new high-water mark in receiving yards with this standout effort, bringing his season total up to 780 yards through 13 starts. The Broncos will face the Chiefs on Jan. 1, and Jeudy will match up with a defense that he torched for three touchdowns when they met in Week 14.