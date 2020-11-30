Jeudy did not haul in his only target during Sunday's 31-3 loss to New Orleans.

Denver was in a desperate situation at the quarterback spot, with Jeff Driskel testing positive for COVID-19 during the practice week, plus Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles all being deemed inactive as high-risk close contacts. As a result, Jeudy struggled during Week 12, granted virtually zero time to establish a rapport with his signal-caller Kendall Hinton. Jeudy also had a restricted practice workload during the week because of Achilles and ankle issues. If Lock is activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for a Week 13 road trip to take on the Chiefs, Jeudy would carry increased upside.