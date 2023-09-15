Jeudy (hamstring) was a full participant in practices Thursday and Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Per Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post, head coach Sean Payton confirmed Jeudy will be ready to make his season debut Sunday after the fourth-year wideout was previously held out of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Raiders in Week 1. Payton added that Jeudy isn't expected to be held to any sort of limited snap count Sunday, after the wideout checked out fine during his pair of full practices this week. With that in mind, expect Jeudy and Courtland Sutton to pace the Denver receiving corps in both snaps and targets, while the likes of Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson fill depth roles behind them.