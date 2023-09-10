Jeudy (hamstring) is not expected to suit up Sunday versus the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Broncos appear to be taking a cautious approach to Jeudy's recovery from a right hamstring injury suffered Aug. 24, and which kept him off the practice field until this week, when he managed to return in a limited capacity. If Jeudy is indeed officially listed among Denver's inactives ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Courtland Sutton will stand serve as Russell Wilson's top wide receiver, with rookie Marvin Mims operating as the No. 2 man. Brandon Johnson could step up in the No. 3 role, while all of Phillip Dorsett, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and David Sills may be called up from the practice squad.