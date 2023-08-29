Jeudy (hamstring) is not being placed on injured reserve to start the season, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

With the 53-man-roster deadline passed Tuesday afternoon, teams can now place players on injured reserve and later bring them back to the active roster after a minimum of four missed weeks. The Broncos aren't sure about Jeudy's Week 1 availability but at least have some hope he'll be ready early in the season after injuring his hamstring Aug. 24. They can always change course and put Jeudy on IR later on if he suffers a setback.