Jeudy (shoulder/ribs) was limited to two receptions on six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers.

Jeudy was held out of practice until Friday's limited participation after he was knocked out of last week's tilt with multiple injuries, so it was a good sign that he was able to suit up at all. The minor rib and shoulder injuries didn't visibly seem to limit the wideout, as he appeared crisp on the routes he did run while successfully absorbing two tackles to the midsection on his two receptions. The issue was actually Russell Wilson's uncharacteristic inaccuracy, as he missed an open Jeudy on three routes where the receiver beat his man. Courtland Sutton (eight catches for 97 yards) is looking like the top receiving option in an underperforming Denver passing game, but Wilson and Jeudy will have a chance to get back to their Week 1 forms next Sunday against the Raiders.