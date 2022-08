Jeudy isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason contest versus the Vikings, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy will be joined in street clothes by Courtland Sutton, while KJ Hamler (knee) is expected to see his first game action since Week 3 of last season. With Tim Patrick (knee) ruled out of the 2022 campaign, Jeudy could have higher usage in the Broncos offense working with new quarterback Russell Wilson, starting Week 1 at Seattle.