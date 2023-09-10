Jeudy (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy took a questionable tag into the weekend after a trio of limited practices this week, and though Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post notes that the wideout was able to take part in some on-field work earlier Sunday, he'll ultimately be in street clothes for the season opener. Based on Jeudy's level of activity over the past week, he should have a good chance at making it back in the lineup for the Broncos' Week 2 matchup with the Commanders on Sept. 17. With Jeudy out for the opener, however, Courtland Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims should see most of the looks in the passing game, while tight ends Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich could also have expanded profiles on offense.