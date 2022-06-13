Jeudy (groin) is rehabbing on a side field during Monday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos continue to hold Jeudy out after the wideout left a practice last week. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jeudy tweaked his groin and his removal was merely precautionary, and that still appears to be the case. Jeudy has plenty of time to get healthy before the start of training camp in late July, but he may be missing valuable reps with new quarterback Russell Wilson.