Jeudy (ribs) won't practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, the Broncos have received positive news regarding Jeudy's rib issue, but coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't sure if the wideout will practice this week. With that in mind, Jeudy's status for this Sunday's game against the 49ers is unclear, but on the plus side for the Broncos' WR corps, KJ Hamler (knee/hip) -- who was inactive in Week 2 -- will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday.
More News
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Considered day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Injures ribs in Week 2•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Long TD ends lengthy drought•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Not likely to play Saturday•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: May benefit from Patrick's absence•