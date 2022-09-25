Jeudy (ribs) is listed as questionable, but he's on track to play Sunday night against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jeudy was forced out of action in Week 2 due to the rib injury, and he remained sidelined for practice Wednesday and Thursday. He returned in a limited fashion Friday and is trending in the right direction for Week 3. However, the Broncos want to see how the wideout handles pre-game warmups before making a final decision on his status. This isn't good news for fantasy mangers, who'll have few options to turn to if Jeudy is surprisingly ruled out ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.