Jeudy (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeudy didn't practice Wednesday due to the shoulder issue before logging limited sessions both Thursday and Friday. Afterward, coach Vic Fangio noted that he was "pretty confident" that Jeudy would be able to play Sunday. Confirmation of the wideout's Week 10 status will arrive when the Broncos' inactives are released approximately 90 minutes in advance of the game's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.