Jeudy recorded three receptions on three targets for 35 yards in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Denver's offense was keyed by the rushing attack, limiting the volume of all pass catchers except Courtland Sutton. Jeudy put up an uninspiring stat line as a result, though he contributed significantly to the win by drawing a 28-yard pass interference penalty with 35 seconds remaining in the contest to set up the game-winning field goal. Overall, Jeudy was held under 50 receiving yards for the third time this season and for the second time in his last four games.