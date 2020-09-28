Jeudy caught five of his nine targets for 55 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

The No. 15 overall pick battled through a ribs issue this week, upgrading his practice participation from limited to full between Thursday and Friday, and earning his second consecutive start in the process. Jeudy has been a go-to man for young quarterbacks Drew Lock (shoulder) and Jeff Driskel in the early going, as he's already amassed 24 targets across the first three weeks of 2020. Though he's yet to cash in with a touchdown in the NFL, Jeudy has been a high-floor option with four or more receptions and 55-plus receiving yards in each of his outings this year. Week 4 he draws a matchup against a Jets defense that is allowing a 73.8 percent catch rate to opposing wideouts.