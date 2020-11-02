Jeudy caught four of 10 targets for 73 yards during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers.

The Broncos were in a bad position early in the fourth quarter, down two scores and facing third-and-16. Jeudy came free on a deep crosser, picking up a 43-yard catch-and-run, and Denver scored on the next play. Jeudy has been hot and cold as a rookie but stepped up Sunday with Tim Patrick (hamstring) out of the lineup, setting season highs in targets and yards. He'll have a chance to build on that in Atlanta in Week 8 against one of the league's weaker pass defenses.