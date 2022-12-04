Jeudy (ankle) officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens barring a setback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jeudy has missed each of Denver's last two games with the injury, but he returned to practice in limited fashion Friday. He was previously reported to be a game-time decision, and his status will not become official until shortly before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if he is active, Jeudy could face a snap count.