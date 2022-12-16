Jeudy is set to be the Broncos' featured wide receiver Sunday against the Cardinals with both Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

While Jeudy should have his fill of targets, they won't be coming from Russell Wilson, as the quarterback remains in the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 15 action. Instead, Jeudy will be operating with Brett Rypien, who has managed just 5.6 yards per attempt on 96 passes across six career appearances. Still, Jeudy currently is on a nice two-game run, which has amounted to 12 catches (on 13 targets) for 138 yards and three touchdowns, with all three scores coming last Sunday versus the Chiefs.