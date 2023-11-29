Jeudy (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Though Jeudy missed Wednesday's session, coach Sean Payton downplayed the wideout's absence afterward, noting "I think he'll be fine," while adding that "we'll see (Jeudy on Thursday)." While it looks like Jeudy will be back at practice in some capacity Thursday, he'll need to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans in order to avoid a Week 13 injury designation.