Jeudy's route-running was on display at Broncos' practice, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.
Jeudy, unsurprisingly as a rookie, spent most of his practice time with the second-team offense, according to Allbright. His ability to accelerate in and out of brakes put his defensive teammates in a bind and Jeudy seems like a safe bet to get time with the first-team offense soon. Once he makes it there, he'll likely alternate between outside and the slot. Early practices have had veteran Tim Patrick lined up outside opposite Courtland Sutton, leaving a slot role for the young technician. Jeudy could also supplant Patrick on the outside to free up a spot for second-round speedster K.J. Hamler -- who spent most of his time in the slot while at Penn State.