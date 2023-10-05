Jeudy (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Jeudy has opened both of the past two weeks with limited practices on account of the knee issue, but he appears to be in a better spot on the health front this week compared to last. In Week 4, Jeudy didn't put in a full practice until Friday, but he proceeded to head into the Broncos' eventual 31-28 win over the Bears without an injury designation en route to finishing with three catches for 52 yards on five targets. The modest stat line came against a Bears pass defense that ranks among the NFL's worst through the first four weeks of the season, so Jeudy may not make for the most inspiring fantasy option Week 5 while he takes aim at a more formidable Jets secondary headlined by reigning first-team All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.