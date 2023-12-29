Jeudy is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing Friday's practice due to an illness, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Courtland Sutton (concussion) was ruled out for the contest, while Marvin Mims (hamstring) is listed as questionable after not practicing Friday. With that in mind, the Broncos could add WR reinforcements via the practice squad, but for now, the team's healthiest options at the position are Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. If Jeudy ends up being active for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he figures to be a key target for QB Jarrett Stidham, in the absence of Sutton and possibly Mims.